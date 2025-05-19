Essential Grocery Item Expected To Skyrocket In Price In New York

An ongoing outbreak is causing prices of this popular item to soar. Officials warn, this likely won't stop.

Thanks to inflation dropping, prices for many items are lowering. However, the price of eggs continues to soar.

Egg Prices Skyrocket in New York

ABC reports some shoppers in New York are paying anywhere from over over $4 to nearly $12 for a dozen eggs.

The average price is $6.72 in New York.

The Consumer Price Index reports that the price for a dozen large eggs in the United States is up nearly 40 percent since last year.

Bird Flu To Blame

The Department of Agriculture believes the price increase is tied to the ongoing bird flu outbreak.

Around 8 percent of all egg layers in the United States were lost in the past four month, according to Margaret Echelbarger of Stony Brook University.

Last week, the Putnam County Department of Health confirmed a goose found in Brewster tested positive for bird flu.

Around 100,000 ducks were recently euthanized on Long Island due to the bird flu.

Schumer: Expect Higher Egg Prices In New York

New York Senator Chuck Schumer believes the already high egg prices will go even higher if the Trump administration doesn't keep certain funding in place.

Schumer says the United States needs to bio security efforts to contain bird flu. He's also worried that after the website is down for the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.

Trump previously said he would close the office which deals with threats and pathogens tied to potential pandemics

