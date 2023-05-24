Brewery In Hudson Valley Named ‘Best Brewery in New York State’

New York State residents have spoken. If you want the best craft beer, you don't have to leave the Hudson Valley.

Over the weekend TAP New York 2023 was held at Bethel Woods.

Greatest Celebration Of Craft Beer Made In New York State

The festival is called the "greatest celebration of craft beer made in New York State."

"We're not talking about big-corporation beer that comes out of huge vats in a 300,000 sq. ft. production plant. We're talking about hand-made beer.... beer with enough personality and genuine taste to be called craft-brewed. This is beer made with pride by people who truly enjoy a quality, flavorful beer," TAP NY states.

TAP New York started in 1998. Over 100,000 beer lovers have attended the craft beer festival, which is one of the largest and longest-running craft beer festivals in the country.

USA Today has named it one of the 10 best beer festivals in America.

Middletown, Brewery Named Best Brewery in New York State

This year over 80 New York State breweries attended. But a brewery from the Hudson Valley was named the best brewery in the state.

Equilibrium from Middletown, New York was crowned the 2023 People’s Choice Winner for Best Brewery in New York State.

"Thank you to all of you who stopped by our booth Saturday and Sunday and to those who voted for Equilibrium. We have always brewed what we like to drink, so it’s special when accolades like this come from beer drinkers themselves," Equilibrium wrote on Facebook.

Equilibrium is located at 4 South Street in Middletown, New York.

