Elderly Upstate New York Man Suffers “Stroke” While Hunting

First responders rushed to an 84-year-old man who suffered an apparent stroke while hunting in Upstate New York.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Upstate New York man was recently saved by forest rangers after suffering an apparent stroke while hunting

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Stratford, Fulton County, New York

On Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:26 p.m., Fulton County requested Forest Ranger assistance for a hunter "who was thought to have suffered a stroke in the woods," according to the DEC.

Three DEC forest rangers rushed to the scene in the Town of Stratford. The Stratford Fire Department and local EMS also responded.

84-Year-Old Hunter Rescued After "Stroke"

First responders reached the 84-year-old man from Johnstown, New York around 9 p.m. His name hasn't been released.

Forest Rangers "packaged him in a litter," and drove the 84-year-old from Fulton County, New York out on a ATV to a waiting ambulance.

The ambulance then took him to a LifeNet helicopter for transport to the hospital.

His condition hasn't been released. The DEC reported on this situation during this week's "DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review" which highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions.

