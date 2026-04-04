Mystery Surrounds Death Of Elderly Couple In Upstate New York

Deputies made a heartbreaking discovery during a welfare check inside a Hudson Valley motel. They traveled all the way from South Carolina, but their journey ended in tragedy.

Police are still searching for answers in this case.

Two 83-Year-Olds Found Dead In Ulster County, New York Motel Room

Yong Hian Lim Yong Hian Lim loading...

An elderly couple was found dead in the Hudson Valley. The investigation is still underway following the deaths of two elderly people in the Town of Ulster.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office found the bodies of an 83-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman on Thursday, around 8:20 a.m.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Deputies were called to the Budget 19 motel on State Route 28 in the Town of Ulster for a welfare check.

Both were found dead inside their motel room

Little Information Released For Couple From South Carolina

Hanif Zahari Hanif Zahari loading...

A cause of death hasn't been released. The only information being released about the individuals so far is that they were from South Carolina.

It's unclear why the 83-year-olds traveled to the Hudson Valley. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

Foul Play Not Suspected

Sources tell Hudson Valley Post that police don't suspect foul play at this time. But they are asking anyone who may have information to contact them.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New York using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Keep Reading:

Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 37 Popular Food Items