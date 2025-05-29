Police: Drugs Smuggled Into Violent New York Prison by Mom

A Texas woman is facing serious charges after New York State Police say she brought drugs into a Hudson Valley prison, using a child.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from the Hudson Valley announced a Texas woman was arrested after visiting an inmate at a local prison.

Texas, Woman Arrested At Greenhaven Correctional Facility in the Town of Beekman

A trooper from Poughkeepsie responded to Greenhaven Correctional Facility in the Town of Beekman following a report of a visitor introducing contraband into the facility on Saturday, May 24.

Police say 24-year-old Christina C. Miranda of Weslaco, Texas, was arrested for smuggling about 63 grams of marijuana into the Dutchess County prison.

Accused Of Hiding Weed On Child's Back

Miranda allegedly hid the weed on her child’s back.

Miranda was subsequently arrested and charged with:

Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Miranda was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear before the Town of Beekman Court in June.

The Greenhaven Correctional Facility is one of the "most violent" prisons in New York State. But not the most violent. Below are the 7 most violent prisons in the Empire State.

