Missing Upstate New York Man Found Dead In Vermont

A missing Hudson Valley man was found dead in Vermont.

On Wednesday, July 26, Vermont State Police asked for help in finding a missing hiker from Dutchess County.

Dutchess County Man Goes Missing Hiking In Vermont

Robert Kerker, 67, of Rhinebeck was last seen on July 9, 2023, at the Inn at Long Trail in Killington. He was reported overdue by his family to the National Park Service on July 24, 2023.

"The Vermont State Police was contacted on the evening of July 24th to assist with locating Kerker. Kerker is hiking the northern half of the Appalachian Trail, and his intended direction of travel was north on the Appalachian Trail," Vermont State Police stated in a press release.

Kerker was described by police as being 5'10" and 150 pounds with short white hair and a beard. He goes by the trail name of "Steady Eddie."

Body Of Missing Rhinebeck Man Located

On Friday, July 28, around 2:30 p.m., Vermont State Police located the body of a man believed to be the missing Appalachian Trail hiker.

Crews found what they believed was Kerker's body along the Stony Brook in Stockbridge about 1.5 miles downstream from where the trail crossed the brook.

Police believe the 67-year-old was swept away in the rising waters of Stony Brook during severe rain and flooding on July 10.

Body Confirmed To Be Missing Hiker From Dutchess County

On Tuesday, the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the body was Kerker and released a potential cause of death.

Officials found the cause of death was a probable drowning. It's believed Kerker was caught in the current of a brook while hiking the Appalachian Trail during a storm-related flooding event.

