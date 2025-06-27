Dump Truck Drives Off New York Thruway, Slams Into Home
A dump truck flew off the Thruway and tore through a home with three people inside. You’re not going to believe what sent it off the road. We also have photos of the incident.
New York State Police patrolling the New York State Thruway responded to a serious crash involving a commercial dump truck around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Dump Truck Crashes Into Home In Upstate New York
The crash happened on Interstate 90 near mile marker 182.6 in the Village of Fultonville, Montgomery County.
The driver of the 2025 Peterbilt dump trunk, 63-year-old Merwin W. Wells of Fort Plain, New York suffered a medical event while traveling east on the highway.
He later told police he had a "coughing fit" and briefly passed out.
At that point, the dump truck veered through the left shoulder into the median, breached the center guide rail, crossed all westbound lanes, and crashed through the north-side guide rail.
The truck then continued to travel down a steep embankment and through a wooded area.
Out Of Control Dump Truck Stops After Hitting House
The dump truck only came to a stop after it drove through a home, located at 24 Washington Street in Fultonville.
The truck's impact destroyed the rear main bedroom of the home, police say.
Three People Inside Home At Time Of Crash
The homeowner, a 51-year-old man, and his two sons, ages 24 and 20 were all inside the home at the time of the crash.
Thankfully, none were in the bedroom at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported, officials say.
Wells suffered what's described as "minor injuries." He was treated at a nearby hospital.
Oil Tank Ruptures
The truck also ruptured a home heating oil tank, which was located in the backyard.
Around 150 gallons of oil spilled as a result of the crash. The New York State DEC responded and cleaned up the oil spill.