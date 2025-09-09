Dollar Tree Items In New York Now Cost Up To $7, Shoppers Shocked

Dollar Tree shoppers in New York are stunned as items now cost up to $7. Here’s a look at what’s changed and which products are no longer just a dollar.

A few years ago, Dollar Tree announced a "permanent" price increase for all stores across New York.

Dollar Tree Announces 25% Raise In Prices Getty Images loading...

Most items increased to $1.25.

Dollar Tree Now Selling $7 Items

Fast-forward to 2025, and most items now cost $1.50. And, many items cost $7!

Below is a list of some items, we've found that cost $7

Dollar Tree Now Charging $7 For Many Items

Dollar Tree Stores To Add Hundreds Of New Locations Throughout U.S. This Year Getty Images loading...

In 2023, Dollar Tree increased the maximum price to $5.

The company, which also owns Family Dollar, confirmed the new maximum price of $7 during an earnings call in the spring, but customers are now just starting to find the higher-priced items.

"Even as our multi-price assortment expands over time, the vast majority of the items sold in Dollar Tree stores will remain at our entry-level fixed price point," Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling said. “Over time, you will also see us fully integrate multi-price merchandise more into our stores, so our shoppers will find $5 bags of dog food next to our traditional $1.25 pet treats and toys, and our $3 bags of candy will be found in the candy aisle.”

