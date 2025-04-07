Doctors are sounding the alarm about "sloth fever" which arrived in New York last summer and health officials fear is returning.

Americans returning from vacations are getting infected.

Slot Fever Infecting Americans

Sloth Fever is called oropouche virus. The Daily Mail reports several cases have been confirmed in Americans who recently vacationed in the Caribbean, South America, and Central America.

One case was reported in New York State, NBC reports.

This virus is spread by infected biting midges, bites flies and mosquitoes. It can also be spread by sexual contact.

Virus Can Be Fatal, Symptoms

The virus is "rarely fatal" but doctors are getting more and more concerned about the virus after two "healthy young women" died from the virus in 2024.

Around 60 percent of people infected develop symptoms, the CDC reports. It can take 3 to 10 days before symptoms develop.

"Common symptoms include sudden onset of fever, severe headache, chills, muscle aches, and joint pain. Symptoms typically last less than a week (2–7 days) and can often reoccur a few days or even weeks later," the CDC states.

No Vaccine or Medicine

There are currently no vaccines or medicines to treat Slot Fever, officials note.

The best way to protect yourself is to prevent bug bites.

