Do Not Eat: Popular Cookies Sold In New York State May Contain Wood

Health officials say you should check your home and toss these popular cookies.

Nestlé USA issued a voluntary recall regarding cookies sold nationwide.

Nestle Cookies Recalled In New York State

FDA FDA loading...

A small amount of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” Bar (16.5 oz) has been recalled due to the potential presence of wood fragments, according to the FDA.

"This voluntary recall is isolated to two batches of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 'break and bake, Bar products that were produced on April 24 and 25, 2023. This product was distributed at retailers in the U.S. This recall does not involve any other NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® products, including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in 'break and bake' bars, rolls, or tubs, or Edible cookie dough," the FDA states.

Nestle Cookies May Contain Wood, Do Not Consume

Canva Canva loading...

The recall was issued after some customers contacted Nestle about finding wood in cookies. No illnesses or injuries have been reported, officials say.

"Consumers who have purchased NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 oz) with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K should not prepare or consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST," Nestle states.

Recall Information

Product Packaging: NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 oz)

Batch Numbers: 311457531K and 311557534K

Corresponding Best By Dates:8/22/23 and 10/23/23

FDA FDA loading...

"We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully. We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address," the company added. "The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

