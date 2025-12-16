Disturbing Death Inside Luxury Hudson Valley Senior Center Sparks Probe

An elderly Hudson Valley man is accused of killing a woman inside a luxury senior center.

New York State Police continue to investigate a death inside an assisted living facility in Orange County.

Death Inside Port Jervis Assisted Living Facility Under Investigation

Google Google loading...

New York State Police from the Greenville Barracks, along with the Town of Deerpark Police Department, responded to a report of an assault at The Sentinel of Port Jervis, an assisted living facility, located at 2247 Greenville Turnpike in Port Jervis, on Saturday around 11:30 p.m.

According to Google, The Sentinel of Port Jervis is located at the address. It's considered a "luxury senior housing" center.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The Town of Deerpark Police Department arrived on the scene first and found 62-year-old Patricia Winters dead inside a bedroom.

Police say a stab wound killed Winters.

Elderly Man Accused Of Murder

Google Google loading...

Police allege the suspect, 84-year-old James Annear of Port Jervis, was also found inside the bedroom, suffering from apparent self-inflicted stab wounds.

Annear received medical treatment at the scene. He was later transported to a nearby hospital. He's listed in critical condition.

Alleged Motive

Authorities believe that Annear and Winters were involved in a verbal confrontation that turned physical.

Annear remains in the custody of the New York State Police and will be charged with Murder in the 2nd degree, a class A-I Felony, and arraigned, when his medical condition permits.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Keep Reading:

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides