Did Walmart Confirm All New York Locations Will Be Open 24 Hours?

Social media is buzzing about rumors that Walmart will resume 24-hour operations, starting today!

Remember when things were open for 24 hours? Or even late at night? Pretty much once the COVID pandemic hit stores and eateries that were previously open for 24 hours reduced hours. Many haven't resumed 24-hour operations.

Rumors Swirl About Walmart On Social Media

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Last month, posts on social media claimed Walmart stores nationwide would return to 24-hour operations on June 3.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Walmart has announced started June 3rd all locations in the U.S. Will go back to 24hrs," one post states.

The company stopped being open all day and night during the COVID pandemic. Most locations now close at 11 p.m.

Fact Check: Is Walmart Returning To 24-Hour Operations In New York?

Walmart store exterior Wolterk loading...

However, Walmart employees chimed in on social media and said the rumor wasn't true.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"I work there and I asked my manager. We are staying open 6am-11pm," one person commented.

Snopes looked into the rumor and deemed it "false." A Walmart spokesperson also confirmed there are "no current plans to return our stores to 24 hours of operations."

Recent Changes At Walmart's Across New York

Walmart has announced a number of changes in recent months.

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes

Walmart also recently confirmed many major changes to its coupon policy.

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes In New York State

Ever wonder what items get stolen from Walmart the most? Find out below:

Top 16 Items Stolen at Walmart

Keep Reading: