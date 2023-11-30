Delicious Brownies Sold In New York State May Prove To Be Fatal

Health officials issued a stern warning regarding brownies sold in the Empire State.

The FDA announced a brownie recall that impacts New York State residents.

Dianne's Fine Desserts Issues Allergy Alert on Brownies Sold In New York

Photo by Arantxa Aniorte on Unsplash Photo by Arantxa Aniorte on Unsplash loading...

Dianne's Fine Desserts of Newburyport, MA is voluntarily recalling 512 cases, or 2048 trays of brownies.

Gordon Food Service Sienna Bakery Chocolate Decadent Brownies (GFS#226240) and Sienna Bakery Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies (GFS#226260) are included in this recall.

"Consumers who have purchased trays of GFS Item #226240 Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Decadent Brownies with a lot code of 23243 or master cases of GFS Item# 226260 Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies, lot# 6Z3H31 or 23243 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund," the FDA states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Reason For Brownie Recall In New York State

Brownie Canva loading...

The brownies are being recalled due to the mislabeling of the inner tray of brownies, resulting in undeclared peanuts," the FDA reports.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA stated in its recall notice. "The voluntary recall was initiated after a customer complaint noting that product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not have the presence of peanuts called out on the label."

The impacted products were sent wholesale to food service operators and through retail Gordon Food Service stores in New York and the following states: AR, FL, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, OH, PA, SC, TN, WI, and WV.

Brownie Canva loading...

As of this writing, no "adverse reactions have been reported," the FDA notes.

LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New York using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Gallery Credit: Stacker

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.