Deceptive New Traffic Scam Is Threatening Drivers In New York

Police from the Hudson Valley are warning about a new nationwide scam that involves fake traffic tickets.

According to the Port Jervis Police Department, this new, nationwide scam has been spreading in recent months.

Fake Traffic Ticket Scam Arrives In The Hudson Valley

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Police say that scammers are sending New Yorkers texts of images that look like real traffic violation notices.

The fake images look like official court documents, indicating they must pay a fine for a toll or other traffic violation. They usually contain a QR code that takes users to a website where scammers request your personal information," the Port Jervis Police Department stated in a press release.

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We now live in a world where you can get a speeding ticket without ever getting pulled over.

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Speed cameras have been installed across the state and the Hudson Valley. Those cameras capture your license, and soon, speedsters received a real ticket in the mail.

That's what makes this new scam so dangerous and deceiving. It feels like it could be a real traffic ticket.

These scam texts typically say you have an outstanding traffic violation. It adds that if you scan the attached QR code, you can pay off the ticket for $6.99 and avoid a court appearance.

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According to reports, once you scan the code, you're taken to a page that looks like your state's DMV, or another government agency. Once you click to pay, it takes you to a form to fill out personal information like your name, address, phone number, email address, and credit card information.

All of that personal info goes directly to scammers, which can lead to identity theft, financial fraud, and more.

"Protect yourself: never scan QR codes for unknown senders, don’t respond to these texts, and use your phone’s built-in delete and report feature. Learn more about this widespread scam," Port Jervis police add.

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