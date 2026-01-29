New York Coffee Drinkers Are Being Urged To Check Their Homes

Coffee drinkers are being warned about a serious recall.

If you drink decaf for health reasons or to avoid the jitters, you may want to take a closer look at the coffee pods in your kitchen.

Decaf K-Cups Found To Contain Caffeine

More than 80,000 Keurig Dr Pepper McCafé Premium Roast Decaf K-Cup pods are being recalled after the company discovered that some boxes contain caffeinated coffee.

The FDA labeled it a Class II recall, meaning exposure could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects for some people.

It's very serious for people who are pregnant, sensitive to caffeine, or have underlying medical conditions.

Sold To New Yorkers Via Amazon

According to the recall notice, the affected product is packaged in 84-count boxes. In total, approximately 960 cartons, containing over 80,000 individual pods, are part of the recall.

The concern is the mislabel, not contamination. People expecting to drink decaf may instead get a full-caffeine jolt, which could lead to symptoms like heart palpitations, anxiety, sleep disruption, or other adverse reactions for sensitive individuals.

The recalled K-Cups were sold to New Yorkers on Amazon.

Officials are urging consumers to check their 84-count McCafé Premium Roast Decaf boxes and return them for a refund or replacement if they believe they purchased the recalled product.

As of this writing, no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

