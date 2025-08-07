New York Parents Warned About Deadly Danger In Popular Toy

A popular toy sold across New York just led to a child’s death. Now, officials are warning parents to act fast before it happens again.

Officials are sounding the alarm about a product sold in New York that recently killed an infant.

Product Sold On Amazon, Walmart Recalled After Death

CPSC CPSC loading...

Backyard Kids is recalling about 192,000 KidKraft Farm to Table Model Play Kitchens. The toy was originally manufactured by KidKraft.

"These products pose a strangulation and asphyxia hazard and a risk of serious injury or death to young children who are climbing on the counter or crawling through the opening at the back of the play kitchens. Children’s clothing can get caught on the hooks used to hold toy kitchen accessories, such as play pots and pans," the CPSC states.

The recalled play kitchens were sold online on Amazon, Walmart and KidKraft.Com. They were sold for $120 to $270 between 2018 and July of 2025.

Kid Killed by Toy

Canva Canva loading...

The recall follows the death of a 23-month-old child from Oregon in 2023. The child was killed after his shirt got caught on a hook while climbing and crawling through the opening at the back of the play kitchen, where the toy kitchen accessories are held.

"The child was unable to rescue himself and died from strangulation and asphyxia," the CPSC said.

Stop Using Toy

CPSC CPSC loading...

Health officials warn all to stop their kids from using the play kitchens and remove the original hooks. They contact Backyard Kids for free replacement hooks.

"f young children are climbing on the counter or crawling through the opening at the back of the play kitchen, their clothing can get caught on the plastic or metal hooks meant to hold toy kitchen accessories such as play pots and pans, posing a strangulation hazard," the CSPC warns.

Backyard Kids has voluntarily agreed to recall and provide free replacement hooks for all units.

