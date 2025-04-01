Deadly Superbug Spreading Fast In New York—Experts Are Alarmed

An extremely deadly drug-resistant superbug is spreading faster in New York than anywhere else.

There have been more confirmed cases of this deadly superbug in New York State than all of America.

Candida auris (C. auris) Spreading In New York More Than Any Other State

CDC CDC loading...

According to the CDC, between 2016-2023, there have been 10,788 confirmed cases of Candida auris (C. auris).

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Of those cases, 1,795 were found in New York State, which leads the nation.

CDC CDC loading...

The CDC calls this disease an "urgent threat."

"It is often resistant to multiple antifungal drugs, spreads easily in healthcare facilities, and can cause severe infections with high death rates," the CDC states.

The superbug is fatal 60 percent of the time, officials say.

Now Over 2,300 Confirmed Cases

The New York State Department of Health has confirmed nearly 90 more cases in 2025.

Last year there were 460 confirmed cases. In 2023, New York reported 412 cases.

NYSDOH NYSDOH loading...

The disease can be spread in healthcare settings through contact with contaminated surfaces or equipment, or from physical contact with a person who is infected or colonized.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

"Most C. auris infections are treatable with antifungal drugs. However, some C. auris infections have been resistant to all three main classes of antifungal medications, making them more difficult to treat," the New York State Department Of Health states.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

Officials believe cases continue to increase for several reasons. Including better efforts to detect cases and poor general infection prevention and control practices in healthcare facilities

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Consumer Reports: Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular New York Food Items

Consumer Reports: Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular New York Food Items Consumer Reports claims these popular food items have dangerous levels of phthalates, "forever chemicals." Below are the items tested with over 5,000 total phthalates per serving

U.S. Government's Updated "Do Not Travel" List