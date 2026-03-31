Why “Gas Station Heroin” Is Now Under Fire In New York

An item often sold at gas stations could soon be banned across New York.

New York lawmakers are moving to crack down on a drug called tianeptine,

New York Lawmakers Looking To Ban Sale of Gas Station Heroin

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Some may know the drug by its much more alarming nickname, “gas station heroin.” As of early 2026, the New York State Legislature has introduced bills (such as S1720 and A7501) to add tianeptine sodium to the state's list of Schedule II controlled substances.

Hudson Valley lawmaker James Skoufis is behind a bill in the Senate.

This classification means the drug is considered to have a high potential for abuse, which may lead to severe psychological or physical dependence. If approved, it would make it much harder for places to legally sell these products.

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Health Risks and Warnings

The FDA and CDC have issued multiple warnings this product. They are often sold illegally as dietary supplements or "nootropics" under brand names like Tianaa, Zaza, and Neptune’s Fix, officials say.

Reported side effects include seizures, loss of consciousness, and even death. Other symptoms include:

agitation

coma

confusion

drowsiness

hypertension

nausea

respiratory depression

sweating

tachycardia

vomiting

Some products have also been found to contain other dangerous substances, including synthetic cannabinoids.

Produces High Similar To Heroin

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What worries officials the most is that when taken at high doses, it can act on opioid receptors in the brain, producing a high similar to heroin.

This can quickly lead to addiction, a rapid tolerance and painful withdrawal symptoms.

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