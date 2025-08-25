Deadly Outbreak Getting Worse In New York, Many Told To See Doc

Health officials confirm a dangerous outbreak is spreading fast in New York, with more cases and deaths reported in just days.

New York health officials confirmed an ongoing health outbreak is getting worse.

Legionnaires' Outbreak Getting Worse In New York State

New York City health officials say the Legionnaires' outbreak in Manhattan is expected to grow before improving.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported there were 35 confirmed cases and one death.

In its latest update, as of Friday, the New York City Health Department reported 83 confirmed cases, 21 current hospitalizations, and three deaths.

The disease is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grow in warm water, such as cooling towers.

Alert: Residents On Edge As Purple Warnings Appear Across New York

If You Live Here And Feel Sick, See A Doctor ASAP

Officials say, "If you live or work around these ZIP codes and have flu-like symptoms, see a health care provider right away."

  • 10027,
  • 10030,
  • 10035,
  • 10037,
  • 10039

"Legionnaires’ disease causes flu-like symptoms, and complications from the disease can be fatal," the New York City Health Department warns.

Learn More: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York

Most At Risk

People who are 50 years old or older, smokers, have a chronic lung disease, have a weakened immune system, or take medicines that weaken their immune system are most at risk of a serious illness.

Symptoms include flu-like illness, cough, chills, fatigue, fever, headaches, muscle aches, loss of appetite, confusion, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may not show up for two weeks after you're exposed.

If you're having symptoms, you're urged to see a healthcare provider immediately.

