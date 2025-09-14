Deadly Face-Biting Kissing Bug Closing In On New York State

A terrifying, face-biting “kissing bug” is inching closer to New York. Health officials say it could bring a deadly threat to the state.

A potentially deadly parasitic infection is spread by Triatomines, also known as kissing bugs, which are blood-sucking insects that transmit the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, which causes Chagas disease.

Triatomine bugs are a type of "assassin bug" that are known to feed on humans as well as animals.

They've gotten the name "kissing bugs" because they typically bite humans in the face.

This bug, from South America, has been confirmed in over 30 states, including the Tri-State.

According to the CDC, these bugs hide in cracks in the walls and roof during the day and come out to bite and feed on blood.

When they feed, their infected droppings can get into bites, cuts, or mucous membranes.

Symptoms

There are two stages. The acute phase happens in the first weeks or months of getting infected. Symptoms can include:

Fever

Feeling tired

Body aches

Headache

Rash

Loss of appetite

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Eyelid swelling

Then comes the "Chronic phase," where around 30 percent of infected people develop serious issues, like heart issues, heart failure, altered heart rate or rhythm, or sudden death, the CDC reports.

Or, digestive problems, such as an enlarged esophagus or colon, leading to trouble eating or going to the bathroom.

While the bug isn't yet in New York, it's been confirmed in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, so health officials fear it will soon reach the Empire State.

