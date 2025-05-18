Deadly Crash Revives Debate Over New York’s Scariest Road

A deadly wrong-way crash killed four people in the Hudson Valley. At least one victim is being remembered across New York and New Jersey.

New York State Police are still looking for witnesses while releasing more information about a fatal wrong-way crash on the Taconic State Parkway that killed at least four people in the Hudson Valley.

At Least Four Killed On Taconic State Parkway

New York State Police Released Names Involved In Fatal Crash In Westchester County

Police say the van was driven by 50-year-old Yader Reyes of Long Branch, New Jersey. The three passengers inside in the Ram ProMaster were identified as Odenis Balladares Martinez, 20, of Neptune, NJ; Harrison Mauricio Reyes Rivera, 34, of Long Branch, NJ; and Bryan Aguilar Castillo, 45, of Asbury Park, NJ.

All three passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene. Reyes remains hospitalized in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center.

Beloved Coach Killed In Crash

The driver of the Honda, who died from his injuries at a local hospital,l was identified as 45-year-old Robert Violante.

Violante of Somers, New York, is a beloved New Jersey high school coach. He's affectionately known as "Coach V." He worked for Bergenfield School District for 15 years, coaching football and track.

Violante also worked in the district as a special education teacher.

"Coach V was more than just a teacher and coach — he was a mentor, a father figure, and a true friend to so many. He always put students first and believed in helping them reach their highest potential," Bergenfield Superintendent of Schools Christopher M. Tully stated. "Many fondly compared him to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in Kindergarten Cop, a gentle giant guiding young children with care and strength."

Cause Of Fatal Crash That Closed Taconic Still Unknown

Police say, as of this writing, the cause of the crash is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses are urged to contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

