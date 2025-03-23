Deadly Bird Flu Now “Threatening Food Security” In New York

Top health officials warn the ongoing bird flu is threatening food security around the world.

The bird flu continues to impact New Yorkers.

2 In New York Test Positive For Bird Flu After Eating Meal

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported that two pets from New York tested positive for the bird flu after eating food that's now been recalled.

Countless cases of the bird flu have been reported in New York State and across the nation.

The ongoing outbreak caused the price of eggs to skyrocket. While prices have slightly dropped, the price of a carton of eggs is still much more expensive than a year ago.

United Nations Issues Bird Flu Warning

A United Nations food agency is now warning that the continued spread of the bird flu is threatening food security around the world.

The Food and Agriculture Organization Director-General Godfrey Magwenzi says the spread of bird flu is:

Leading to serious impacts on food security and food supply in countries, including loss of valuable nutrition, rural jobs and income, shocks to local economies, and of course increasing costs to consumers."

The Food and Agriculture Organization believes this ongoing situation needs a coordinated global response.

Bird Flu Remains Widespread

The CDC says the bird flu remains "widespread in wild birds worldwide."

The bird flu is also causing outbreaks in poultry and U.S. dairy cows with several recent human cases in U.S. dairy and poultry workers.

The CDC confirmed 70 human cases and 1 death.

One United States resident, a person living in Louisiana, recently died from the bird flu

How To Safely Buy And Cook Eggs In New York During Bird Flu Outbreak

