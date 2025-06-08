Deadly Bacteria In Food At Expensive New York Grocery Store

Health officials are sounding the alarm after potentially deadly E. coli was found in food sold at one of New York’s most expensive grocery stores.

Officials are issuing a public health alert for organic ground beef products.

Public Health Alert On Beef Sold At New York Grocery Stores

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

"E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism," the FSIS states. "While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome."

Below are labels of the recalled items.

Sold At Whole Foods

The beef was sold nationwide at Whole Foods and was shipped to distributor locations in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland.

Whole Foods is one of New York's three most expensive grocery stores.

No Recall Issued

A recall wasn't issued because the beef is no longer for sale. However, food safety officials are worried that New Yorkers could have some of the ground beef in their refrigerators or freezers.

The meat, with use-by or freeze-by dates of June 19 and June 20, should not be consumed, officials warn.

