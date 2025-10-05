New York Faces Double Whammy As Common Cold Hits 3-Year High
New York is facing a double whammy; common cold cases are at a 3-year high just as flu season kicks off.
The common cold is back and hitting harder than it has in years, as cases of the common cold continue to rise across the country.
Cases Of Common Cold Reach 3 Year High
According to the CDC's latest data, cases of common cold viruses are at the highest levels since 2022.
CDC data shows about 31 percent of weekly tests are coming back positive for rhinovirus and enterovirus.
Symptoms Of the Common Cold
Symptoms of the common cold include:
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Sore throat
- Cough
- Sneezing.
- Headache
- Body aches
- Low-grade fever
- Chills
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of appetite
Health experts say that symptoms like cough, sore throat, and fever should be taken seriously. You should call a doctor if symptoms don't ease up in four or five days.
Double Whammy With Flu Season Starting
As flu season ramps up, doctors warn we could be staring down a double whammy.
Top health officials fear this could set the stage for a rough flu season as the weather shifts and kids remain packed in their classrooms.
Experts say the best defense is simple: rest, fluids, handwashing, and yes, getting your flu and COVID shots.
