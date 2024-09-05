Cold Case: Missing Upstate New York Woman Murdered 43 Years Ago
The FBI is joining other law enforcement agencies in a push to crack a cold case in Orange County that's remained unsolved for over four decades.
Authorities continue to search for Dawn Marino's killer.
Police Continue to Investigate 1981 Hudson Valley Murder
Key Details In Orange County Cold Case
Marino was reported missing on May 16, 1981.
She was last seen standing in the parking lot of the Corner Tavern Bar located near the intersection of Liberty Corners Road and County Route 1 in Pine Island.
Her remains weren't found for the next six years.
Remains Found On Halloween 1987, Near Where She Went Missing
It wasn’t until Halloween in 1987 that her remains were found on a property at Little York Road in the Town of Warwick.
Her remains were found five miles from where she was last seen in 1981.
Large Police Presence In Pine Island, New York
This week, there was a large police presence in Pine Island as the FBI joined other police agencies in the search for Marino's killer.
Police say hundreds of leads have been investigated and interviews have been conducted, however, the case remains unsolved and under investigation.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Troop F, Major Crimes Investigator Darrin Fulton at (845) 344-5378 confidential tip line (845) 344-5370, or Investigator William Fuller of the State Police barracks in Monroe at (845)782-8311.
You can also help by calling the FBI tip line at (212) 384-1000 or by email at Newyork@FBI.gov
All calls will remain confidential.
