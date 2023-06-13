Coffee Sold At Popular New York Grocery Store May Contain Glass

New York State residents are told to not consume some coffee sold at many stores across the state.

Trader Joe's confirmed coffee sold at the popular grocery store may contain glass.

Trader Joe's Coffee Sold In New York State May Contain Glass

Trader Joe's Open New Store In Miami Area Getty Images loading...

Trader Joe's was alerted by the supplier of Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew Coffee that products with expiration dates of 6/13/2024, 11/26/2024 and 12/30/2024 "may contain glass."

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported. Trader Joe's confirms employees have removed all potentially affected products from store shelves.

What To Do If You Purchased Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's loading...

Store officials say you should throw out the potentially affected products or return it for a full refund.

"If you purchased or received donations of any Instant Cold Brew Coffee with the aforementioned date codes, please do not use them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund," Trader Joe's stated in a release. "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

Trader Joe's has over 20 locations in New York State, according to the company's website, including in:

Brooklyn

Buffalo

Colonie

Commack

Garden City

Halfmoon

Hartsdale

Hewlett

Ithaca

Lake Grove

Larchmont

Merrick

New York City

Oceanside

Plainview

Queens

Rochester

Scarsdale

Staten Island

Syracuse

Yorktown

Trader Joe's Open New Store In Miami Area Getty Images loading...

"Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email," Trader Joe's stated.

