Closed: ‘Contaminated’ Water Found At These New York Beaches

Officials from New York closed down two beaches because the water was found to be "contaminated."

The Westchester County Department of Health confirmed two beaches were shut down because of "elevated bacteria levels."

Westchester County Beach Surveillance Program "protects the public from illnesses associated with swimming in contaminated bathing waters."

Following a second round of testing, officials closed down two beaches. The following beaches were closed.

Beaches Closed In Croton-On-Hudson, Sleepy Hollow, New York

"Closure of Hudson River beaches due to elevated bacteria levels continues. After a second round of testing that came back positive for enterococcus bacteria, the Westchester County Department of Health has closed Croton Point Park Beach and Philips Manor Beach," the Westchester County Department of Health stated.

Closure of Hudson River Beaches Due to Elevated Bacteria Levels

Officials say the beach samples collected at Croton Point Park Beach and Philips Manor Beach "exceeded the maximum level of enterococcus bacteria" as outlined by the sanitary code.

A third test was scheduled to be performed on Monday. Officials say if the samples met the required safety standards, the beaches would be reopened.

If the enterococcus bacteria level remains high, "the beaches will remain closed and will undergo further testing."

Officials didn't report the new samples meet the required safety standards.

Last month, officials closed down two other beaches in the region.

Beaches Closed In New Rochelle, Mamaroneck

The following beaches were closed in early June:

New Jersey Experiences Major Flooding From Tropical Storm Irene

