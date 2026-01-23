Alert: Chocolate Bars Sold In New York Stores Can Kill
A chocolate recall just expanded in New York. Here’s what products to check before taking a bite.
Spring & Mulberry is recalling more chocolate bars.
The initial recall was issued on January 12, 2026, and only included Mint Leaf chocolate bars. The company is now recalling more chocolate bars.
Many Chocolate Bars Recalled
The recall was issued due to the possible contamination with Salmonella, the FDA reports.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
"Because Salmonella can be difficult to detect and may appear intermittently, we are now expanding the recall beyond Mint Leaf in consultation with the FDA to include additional production lots made during the same time period on the same equipment. All other lot codes are unaffected by this recall," Spring & Mulberry states.
The affected products were available for purchase online and through select retail partners nationwide since September 15, 2025. The recalled products can be identified by brand name (Spring & Mulberry), with the following identifiers: flavor name, lot codes, and box color.
The updated recall includes:
Salmonella Is Very Dangerous
According to the FDA, Salmonella can lead to a fatal infection.
"Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly individuals, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, infection can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and causing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis. Individuals experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately," the FDA states in its recall notice.
The recall was issued after a product tested positive for Salmonella by a third party.
New Yorkers Told To Throw Out These Chocolate Bars
As of this writing, no confirmed illnesses or adverse health effects have been reported.
Customers who have purchased the affected lots listed above should not consume the products and dispose of them immediately. Customers may request a refund or replacement by contacting Spring & Mulberry at recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo of the lot code.
New York State Residents Told To Avoid These Popular Chocolate Brands
13 Places Across Upstate New York To Buy Chocolate At
13 Places Across Upstate New York To Buy Chocolate At
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
The Best Chocolate Shops in the Hudson Valley
The Best Chocolate Shops in the Hudson Valley
Gallery Credit: Boris
Keep Reading:
LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today
LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today
Gallery Credit: Stacker