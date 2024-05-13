Chef Wants New Yorkers To Feast On Cicadas During ‘Cicadapocalypse’

Too many cicadas are a big annoyance. Others are ready for a feast!

A Brooklyn, New York-based chef is very excited about the return of cicadas.

New York Chef Highlights How To Eat Cicadas

Brood X Cicadas Emerge After 17 Years Underground Getty Images loading...

Joseph Yoon runs Brooklyn Bugs. The Brooklyn Bugs Facebook page is full of dishes made with cicadas. Like the "cicada avocado toast spicy chili crisp." (See photo below)

Yoon wants New Yorkers to "feed your curiosity."

Cicadas Have Woody Flavor, High In Protein.

Yoon tells the New York Times he uses cicadas instead of shrimp in his recipes.

He adds the bugs have a "mild woody flavor" and that eating them is slowly growing underground.

Other chefs say these bugs are high in protein and contain fats, carbohydrates and several organic compounds.

Nation Braces For Cicadapocalypse

Over the next six weeks or so, a trillion cicadas will emerge in the U.S. People are calling it the "cicadapocalypse" because for the first time in 221 years, two broods will emerge.

Brood X Cicadas Emerge After 17 Years Underground Getty Images loading...

Scientists say later this month, both broods will start emerging at the same time, releasing trillions of cicadas into the air and making a high-pitch sound from Georgia to Wisconsin and from Maryland to Oklahoma.

New Yorkers won't see any cicadas this summer, but more are expected in the near future.

