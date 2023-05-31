New York City Migrants Sent To Another Upstate New York County
Migrants were sent to another Upstate New York county.
Asylum seekers who arrived in New York City just arrived in Albany.
Migrants Arrive In Albany, New York
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy confirmed dozen of migrants were bused to the Ramada Inn in Albany on Sunday.
"We cannot forget that we are a nation of immigrants. As President Bill Clinton once said, ‘More than any other nation on Earth, America has constantly drawn strength and spirit from wave after wave of immigrants. In each generation, they have proved to be the most restless, the most adventurous, the most innovative, the most industrious of people," McCoy stated.
McCoy supports migrants arriving in New York State and Albany but adds there must be better communication with New York City officials going forward to avoid "further chaos."
"I am in full support of migrants entering America, New York State and Albany County. However, we also must understand the current situation and circumstances affecting our communities," he said. Sending migrants to us without a plan in place is not the answer. We need direct communication with Mayor Adams to find the best solution, so this isn’t creating further chaos.
Officials say there are over 41,000 migrants in New York City with more likely arriving.
New York officials continue to struggle to find room to shelter asylum seekers as New York City continues to ask other counties and cities in the state to help.
State Of Emergency Declared In 28 New York Counties
Recently, nearly 30 counties across New York State declared a State of Emergency due to the ongoing migrant crisis including: