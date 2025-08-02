Big Changes Coming To These Airports Across New York State
Big changes are coming to airports across New York. See which airports are getting millions to boost safety, improve tech, and fight snow.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced "historic investments" to 16 airports across New York State.
Historic Investments To Upgrade 16 New York Airports
Hochul's office awarded $25 million in state funding at 16 airports in every region of the state.
“Thanks to our historic investments, New York’s airports are soaring to new heights and invigorating their local communities with new opportunities for economic growth and tourism,” Governor Hochul said. “This new funding available from New York State DOT’s AIR NY program will keep that momentum going and help our local airports provide more efficient and convenient travel experiences for residents and visitors alike.”
New York State Upgrading 16 Airports Across Empire State
Below are the 16 airports getting upgraded, how much each airport is receiving and what's being done at each individual airport.
Hochul says the money is being awarded to "enhance safety, modernize operations, promote environmental resilience and enhance regional economic competitiveness at public-use airports across New York."
The funding is available through the AIR NY Aviation Capital Grant Program. Hochul's office says this year's "major recipients" are:
Syracuse Hancock International Airport
Buffalo Niagara International Airport
Griffiss International Airport
Finger Lakes Regional Airport
Plattsburgh International Airport
