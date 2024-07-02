Car Accident Deaths Skyrocket In New York, Most Deadly Regions

A new report shows motor vehicle deaths in New York are up to the highest level in a decade.

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli released the report that should cause all New York drivers to take extra caution on the road.

Motor Vehicle Fatalities Skyrocket In New York State

Motor vehicle fatalities in New York state rose 25.8 percent from 2019-2022, according to the report. Car crash deaths in New York State in 2022, the last year on record, was the "highest in a decade," officials say.

Making that statement is the fact that the number of vehicle miles traveled, licensed drivers and traffic accidents have all declined, according to the New York State Comptroller's office.

“Traffic fatalities in New York have grown at an alarming rate since the pandemic,” DiNapoli said. “While there are fewer drivers on the road and vehicle safety features have greatly improved, more fatal crashes are occurring. As New Yorkers hit the road for the Fourth of July holiday and summer vacations, let’s drive cautiously and arrive safely.”

Most Dangerous Places To Drive In New York State

The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

See how where your region is on the list below:

1,175 Traffic Deaths In New York State

In 2022, 1,175 people were killed in a car accident, the highest number since 2013, officials say.

"Nationwide traffic-related deaths grew by nearly 17% while New York’s fatalities soared by 25.8% between 2019-2022. This increase coincides with a 7% decrease in vehicle miles traveled and a 12.5% decline in traffic accidents in New York in this period," the New York State Comptroller's office stated in a press release.

Worst Times To Drive In New York State Around July 4th Holiday

If you are one of the 70 million Americans getting ready to travel, you'll want to know the best and worst times to hit the roads in New York State.

Best And Worst Times To Drive In New York For July 4th Holiday

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.

