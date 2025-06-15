CDC Sounds Alarm As Superbug Killer Surges In New York

A deadly fungal infection that spreads fast and resists treatment is hitting New York harder than anywhere else in the country. Health officials say the superbug kills 60% of the time

A dangerous fungal infection is spreading at an alarming rate across the United States.

Health Official Continue To Worry About Candida Auris

NYSDOH NYSDOH loading...

The CDC says Candida auris (also called C. auris) is a form of yeast that is typically not harmful to healthy people but can be a deadly threat to those who are immunocompromised.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

It easily spreads and can infect wounds, ears, and the bloodstream. It typically spreads between patients in hospital settings, is resistant to antifungal medications, and can cause severe illness.

"It is often resistant to multiple antifungal drugs, spreads easily in healthcare facilities, and can cause severe infections with high death rates," the CDC states.

More Cases In New York Than Any Other State

CDC CDC loading...

There have been more confirmed cases of this deadly superbug in New York State than in all of America.

According to the CDC, between 2016-2023, there were 1,795 confirmed cases in New York. Nationwide, there have been 10,788 cases of Candida auris.

In 2023, New York reported 412 cases. In 2024, officials reported 460 cases.

Over 2,400 Recent Cases In New York

Canva Canva loading...

Nationwide, 38 states have reported cases in 2025.

As of this writing, so far in 2025, there have been nearly 150 new cases in the Empire State, the New York State Department of Health reports.

"Some C. auris infections have been resistant to all three main classes of antifungal medications, making them more difficult to treat," the New York State Department of Health states.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

The CDC calls this disease an "urgent threat." The superbug is fatal 60 percent of the time, officials say.

36 Hospitals Across New York State Receive A Grade For Patient Safety

36 Hospitals Across New York State Receive A Grade For Patient Safety

20 New York Hospitals Receive D or F Grade For Patient Safety

20 New York Hospitals Receive D or F Grade For Patient Safety Here are the spring 2025 hospital grades, according to The Leapfrog Group

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death