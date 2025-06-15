Buc-ee’s Expanding North—Is New York Finally On The List?

Buc-ee's is expanding north and opening at least 14 new stores.

New Yorkers who have stopped at a Buc-ee’s during a road trip, know it’s more than just a gas station. It’s an experience.

Why New Yorkers Love Buc-ee’s

Largest Convenience Store In The World Opens In Texas Getty Images loading...

Buc-ee’s is a place many New Yorkers wont miss, or even go slightly out of their way to make a pit stop.

People love the Texas-based retail chain because of its countless fueling stations, endless snacks, BBQ sandwiches, nuggets, jerky and more.

Others, like my dad, rave about how clean the bathrooms are. He has told me on several occasions you could "eat off the floor!"

Below are more reasons why people love Buc-ee's

Despite its growing word-of-mouth popularity, Buc-ee's has yet to expand in New York State. There are 51 locations across 9 states.

Buc-ee's Confirms Expansion To The North

Recently, Buc-ee's announced plans to open in Dayton, Ohio and at least two locations in Wisconsin

Buc-ee's Coming To 14 Cities

Finance Buzz reports Buc-ee's is coming to 14 cities. Including:

Rockingham County, Virginia

Brunswick, Georgia

Oak Creek, Wisconsin

Gallaway, Tennessee

Ruston, Louisiana

Huber Heights, Ohio

Mebane, North Carolina

Boerne, Texas

Benton, Arkansas

Fort Pierce, Florida

Goodyear, Arizona

Pass Christian, Mississippi

Ocala, Florida

The company has been expanding its footprint across the United States, but sadly, as of now, there are no plans for Buc-ee's to open in New York State.

The Healthiest Things You Can Eat At Buc-ee's