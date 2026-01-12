Brutal Polar Express Sending Snow, Deep Freeze To New York

A so-called "polar express" is bringing freezing air back to the Hudson Valley and multiple chances of snow.

Late this weekend, most of the snow melted across most of the region. But sadly, the warm and snow-free weather was just a brief pause.

Polar Express Bringing Back Cold Air To Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

George Robinson George Robinson loading...

"Polar Express" is a meteorologist's term for a persistent winter pattern that brings significant, recurring cold and snowy weather to regions like New York, driven by disruptions in the polar vortex.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The "Polar Express" pattern in New York is returning this week, experts say. Strong polar vortex sending waves of Arctic air south is bringing back recurring cold snaps and snow chances.

Cold Air Returns Later This Week

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

At least Hudson Valley residents have a few more days of mild weather. Temperatures will be relatively mild, with highs in the 40s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The cold shift comes at the end of the week, with daily highs dropping to the 20s and 30s, with lows in the teens or low 20s.

Ben Noll is predicting a low of just 12 degrees in the Hudson Valley on Friday.

Multiple Chances Of Snow Late This Week

Irina Igumnova Irina Igumnova loading...

The Hudson Valley weather expert also says there are chances of Thursday night into Friday morning and another chance of snow late Saturday afternoon or Saturday night.

"While there are uncertainties and it’s a complex setup, I’m eyeing the period from late Thursday into early Friday. This is when a coastal storm may form, with snow developing along its backside. Details will become clearer in a few days," Noll wrote on Facebook.

Keep Reading:

What Upstate New Yorkers ALWAYS Say Before a Big Snowstorm

What Upstate New Yorkers ALWAYS Say Before a Big Snowstorm Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.