Why Bobcats Are Now Terrifying Upstate New York Residents
Bobcats used to be a rare sight in New York, but that’s quickly changing. Wildlife officials say the secretive animals have now been spotted across the state.
New York State is experiencing a surge in bobcat sightings.
Bobcat Sightings Increase In Upstate New York
Sightings of bobcats have recently been reported in the Hudson Valley, Central New York and Western New York.
"Bobcats can be found throughout upstate New York, although their secretive nature makes sightings relatively infrequent," the DEC states.
Found In Every Upstate New York County
According to the DEC, in the early 1900s, bobcats were only seen in the Empire State in the Adirondack, Catskill, and Taconic Mountains.
These areas are still considered "core bobcat range in New York." But the animals' range has expanded into central and western New York, officials say.
"Today, bobcats can be found throughout the state, except for Long Island. They are well-established in the Southern Tier, and populations are continuing to grow in the Lake Plains area. Although their elusive nature makes them difficult to spot, DEC has documented bobcats in every upstate NY county," the DEC said.
Potential Reason For Increased Sightings
It's not fully clear as to why there have been more reported bobcat sightings, but experts say some reasons could be:
- Growing bobcat population
- More New Yorkers are looking for bobcats
- More use of trail or home cameras
