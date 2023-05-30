Bloody Memorial Day Weekend In Hudson Valley, New York

Police across the country are investigating shootings that killed at least 16 over the Memorial Day Weekend. At least two people were shot in the Hudson Valley.

On Sunday around 8 p.m., the Spring Valley Police Department received multiple calls regarding shots being fired in the area of 17 Slinn Ave in Spring Valley.

Police Investigate Memorial Day Weekend Shooting In Rockland County, New York

Two Shot In Spring Valley, New York

Both men were taken to local hospitals via ambulance to be treated for their injuries. Police didn't release their injuries.

One person was shot once while the other victim was reportedly shot numerous times.

Spring Valley Police Seek Help After Two Shot

Police report the investigation is ongoing.

"The Spring Valley Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400 or they can send an email to tips@villagespringvalley.org," Spring Valley Police Department stated in a press release.

Across the United States, dozens are recovering and at least 16 are dead following a bloody Memorial Day weekend across the country.

