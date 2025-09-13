These Hidden Restaurants Just Named Best In New York

You may have driven past them without a second thought. These two tiny restaurants just earned the title of New York’s best hole-in-the-wall spots.

A hole-in-the-wall restaurant usually means a small, hidden, or unassuming place that doesn’t look like much from the outside—but serves surprisingly good food.

Best Hole-In-The-Wall Spots In The Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley Post recently highlighted some of the best "hole-in-the-wall" spots across the Hudson Valley. Our readers highlighted:

Pete's Hot Dogs in Newburgh, NY

Red Pepper Diner in Beacon, NY

The Red pepper Diner in Beacon, NY has been called one of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the Hudson Valley

Holy Dog in Middletown, NY

Gino's in Wappingers Falls, NY

Shirley's India in New Rochelle, NY

Best Hole-In-The-Wall Spots In New York

So what' the best hole-in-the-wall spot in Upstate New York? Love Food named the best in each state, but couldn't pick just one in New York.

Love Food selected one spot from Upstate New York and New York City.

This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Eatery In Upstate New York, New York City

Best Hole-In-The-Wall Spots In New York

Have you ever tried any of these places?

