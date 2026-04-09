America&#8217;s Best Sandwich Shop Confirms Massive New York Expansion

America’s Best Sandwich Shop Confirms Massive New York Expansion

rebeccafondren

A beloved sandwich chain just opened a new location in the Hudson Valley, with several more coming soon across New York State.

This sandwich shop was recently named one of the best in America.

USA Today Says These Are The Best Sandwich Shops In New York

USA Today recently named the best sandwich shops in the nation. Hudson Valley Post learned that 5 of the 10 have locations across New York State.

5 Of America's 'Best' Sandwich Shops Found In New York State

USA Today experts and readers named the 10 best deli's in America. New York State dominates the list.

Jersey Mike’s is coming to even more parts of New York and the Hudson Valley.

Jersey Mike's Opens Up New Location In Kingston, New York

Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce
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On Wednesday, Jersey Mike's officially had its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at it's new location in Kingston.

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"At Jersey Mike's Subs, we're all about quality. What makes a Jersey Mike's Sub so good? It's the ingredients! High-quality meats and cheese sliced in front of you, store-baked bread, and the authentic taste – served Mike's Way," the eatery states.

Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce
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The new Kingston store is located at 1204 Ulster Avenue inside the Kingswood Commons. The eatery will be open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

 

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Jersey Mike's Continues New York State Expansion

The company is continuing to expand across New York state.

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The company confirms on its website that 15 New York eateries are "coming soon."

Brooklyn

  • 356 Devoe Street
  • Brooklyn, NY 11211
  • In Development

Brooklyn

  • 102 Commerce St
  • Brooklyn, NY 11231
  • In Development

Cortland

  • 879 State Route 13
  • Cortland, NY 13045
  • In Development

Dobbs Ferry

  • 18 Lawrence Street
  • Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
  • In Development

Geneseo

  • 1 Gateway Road
  • Geneseo, NY 14454
  • In Development

Greenvale

  • 5 Glen Cove Road
    Suite 9
  • Greenvale, NY 11548
  • In Development

Harrison

  • 341 Halstead Avenue
    Unit 11
  • Harrison, NY 10528
  • In Development

Hudson

  • 160 Fairview Avenue
  • Hudson, NY 12534
  • In Development

Long Beach

  • 171 E Park Avenue
  • Long Beach, NY 11561
  • In Development

New York

  • 500 W 33rd St.
  • RU #402B
  • New York, NY 10001
  • In Development

New York

  • 1111 Lexington Ave
  • New York, NY 10075
  • In Development

Orchard Park

  • 3245 Southwestern Blvd.
  • Orchard Park, NY 14127
  • In Development

Poughkeepsie

  • 34 Winslow Gate Road
    Space #D3
  • Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
  • In Development

Rochester

  • 237-245 North Winton Road
  • Rochester, NY 14610
  • In Development

Troy

  • 76 North Greenbush Road
  • Troy, NY 12180
  • In Development

New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics

Yummy! New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics!

Is there a New York Sandwich Hall of Fame.? Well, there is now! and you are looking at it. OK, so I made it up, but you will be hard-pressed to argue with the choice of any of these winners. Check out this list of 13 classic, historic and beloved sandwiches all with a strong New York DNA.

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

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Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps

Filed Under: new york news
Categories: Utica-Rome News