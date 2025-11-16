New York Author’s Death Sparks Murder Charge In Hudson Valley

Officials are shocked that a beloved father and author was killed, despite crime reaching "all-time lows" in parts of the Hudson Valley.

Officials from the Lower Hudson Valley announced a murder indictment.

Crime Down In Yonkers, Officials Shocked With Murder

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that 29-year-old Xavier Palmer of Yonkers was arraigned for murder and weapons charges.

Palmer was arraigned Thursday for murder in the second degree, a class A felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C Felony.

“Despite law enforcement efforts to keep violent crime at all-time lows in Yonkers and throughout Westchester, this case is a reminder that our community is still vulnerable to tragic and senseless crimes like this," DA Cacace said.

Murder In Yonkers, New York. Mount Vernon, New York Resident Killed

On August 11, 2025, 41-year-old King James Hardy of Mount Vernon was fatally shot and killed on Cliff Street in Yonkers.

Hardy is described in his obituary as a "dynamic entrepreneur." He was a published author, a father, the cofounder of Hardy Empire, and the founder of Mental Drip.

A loaded Glock .9mm handgun was recovered by police at the scene of the shooting.

Police soon alleged that Palmer killed Hardy. More details about the investigation haven't been released.

"I am grateful for the swift arrest made in this case and my hopes are that the prosecution of Xavier Palmer will bring some sense of closure to the victim’s friends and family," Cacace added.

Palmer pleaded not guilty on all charges and was remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

