Beloved New “30 Second Law” In New York Inspired By Seinfeld

A brand new law that New Yorkers love was actually inspired by Jerry Seinfeld!

Late last week, Hudson valley Post highlighted a new "20-hour rule"

What Is The 20-Hour Rule In New York

Canva Canva loading...

The 20-hour law is one of many new laws in New York State in 2025. See a full list of more at the end of this article.

The 20-hour rule in New York refers to the Paid Prenatal Leave Law. CLICK HERE for more information.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

What Is The 30 Second Rule In New York State?

Another new law is being referred to as the "30-second law."

This new law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, requires all telemarketers In New York to provide certain information within the first 30 seconds of a call.

Canva Canva loading...

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

“Nobody likes getting spammed with calls from telemarketers, especially when they try to hide who they really are," State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal who sponsored the bill stated.

Bill Inspired By Jerry Seinfeld

Seinfeld Via YouTube Seinfeld Via YouTube loading...

As of Jan. 1, 2025, telemarketers must provide, within the first 30 seconds of their call, the purpose of the call and other key information.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Hoylman-Sigal says the bill was inspired by Jerry Seinfeld.

"We call our bill the 'Seinfeld bill' after the famous scene where Jerry sticks it to a telemarketer bothering him at home, because it requires telemarketers to provide the name, mailing address, and telephone number of the person on whose behalf the call is made within the first 30 seconds of their call," Hoylman-Sigal states. "Like Jerry says, why should they have our information if we can’t have theirs?"

4 Most Bizarre Laws in New York State

4 Most Bizarre Laws in New York State Here are the most bizarre and stupid laws in New York state.

18 New Laws In New York For 2025

18 New Laws In New York For 2025 New laws in New York for 2025 introduce reforms in healthcare, workplace rights, and consumer protections. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Keep Reading:

14 Laws in New York People Break Most Often