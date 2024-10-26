Beloved Goldfish Crackers Get Fancy New ‘Adult’ Name In New York

What do you think of this new "adult-sounding name for Goldfish crackers?

As a kid, I loved Goldfish crackers. That hasn't changed as an adult.

Goldfish Gets New "Adult" Name

The Campbell’s Company announced this week it's temporarily changing the Goldfish name, giving the crackers a fancy new name to attract a more distinguished palate.

"It’s come to our attention that some people think Goldfish are just for kids. To them we say...Introducing Chilean Sea Bass," Goldfish states on Instagram.

New Name, Same Goldfish Taste

The company is quick to point out that despite the "new adult-sounding name," the crackers have the "same Goldfish taste. This rebranding is temporary with the new labels only available for purchase for a limited time online.

"They look like Goldfish. They taste like Goldfish. But they’re called Chilean Sea Bass. Which is WAY more grown up," Goldfish states in another Instagram post about the name change.

Temporally Name Change Only Available Online

The strategy is also aimed at new trends from Gen Z and Millennials on TikTok about having "girl dinners," which revolve around snacking.

