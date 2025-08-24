Ban: These Baby Names Are No Longer Legal In New York
Nearly a dozen names are now banned—including a few that may surprise you.
The U.S. Supreme Court is banning nearly a dozen baby names.
You Can't Name Your Kid These Names In New York State
I hope most New Yorkers haven't thought of naming their child Adolf Hitler. That's one of the names banned in the United States.
With the help of TODAY, WPDH and US Birth Certificates, Hudson Valley Post determined a number of baby names that are banned by courts in the United States as well as in New York State.
Baby Names That Are Banned In New York
See the full list below:
Banned Baby Names in New York And United States
Empire State parents-to-be will need a second name choice if they want to name their baby names like King, Queen, and Jesus Christ, Santa Claus, Majesty, Messiah, or Adolf Hitler.
Numbers, emojis and special characters are also typically banned
Baby Names That Are Trending In New York State In 2025
Below are some baby names that are trending in 2025.
Girls
- Lyra
- Eloise
- Zara
- Ophelia
- Hazel
Boys
- Apollo
- Caspian
- Bodhi
- Leander
- River
