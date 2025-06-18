Ball Of Leaves Found In New York Trees Isn’t A Bird’s Nest

Officials from New York are confirming that these nests you find in trees aren't from birds.

With the weather warming, you're probably starting to notice what's called a drey nest.

What Are Drey Nests In New York State?

Drey nests are made by squirrels across New York. They are often built by squirrels with leaves, branches, moss, or pine needles.

Typically, they are large, messy climbs of leaves and twigs built high up in trees.

The leaves are built covering most sides in drey nests, while a bird's nest is typically built on top, officials say.

"No, this is not a bird's nest. It's a drey — a squirrel nest! Dreys appear as a messy clump of leaves and are constructed covering most sides; whereas a bird’s nest is open on top," the New York City Department of Parks and Rec states while sharing the above photo of a drey nest.

Squirrels’ Hidden Homes In Hudson Valley

In the Hudson Valley, the Eastern Gray Squirrel is known to create these drey nests.

They are easier to see in the colder months, when the leaves are gone. But in the spring, they are used by squirrels as a safe spot, especially when giving birth, or when raising young.

According to Mass Audubon, Red Squirrels, and Northern and Southern Flying Squirrels are also known to make dreys.

