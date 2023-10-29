Bakery From New York State Among Best In United States
If you live in New York State, you know it's not hard to find a great bakery. What is hard, is naming the best bakery in all of the Empire State.
Fun fact, my grandfather owned and operated an Italian bakery in Brooklyn, New York. Many raved about my grandfather's bread.
Best Bakery In New York State Found In New York City
There's another New York bakery that's receiving rave reviews for its Italian bread.
24/7 Wall Street had the tough task of naming The Best Bakery in Every State.
"To determine the best bakery in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed articles and rankings on a variety of sites including Eater, Taste of Home, Mashed, Mental Floss, Love Food, and Business Insider, as well as local and regional sources, basing our final choices on editorial discretion," the website states.
Sullivan Street Bakery Named New York's Best Bakery
The best bakery in New York State is the Sullivan Street Bakery in New York City, according to 24/7 Wall Street.
Specialty At New York's Best Bakery
The pizza bianca (flatbread) is said to be the bakery's specialty.
Fun Facts About New York State's Best Bakery
Cookbook Allows All To Make Own Bread.
In 2006, The New York Times published Lahey's No-Knead Bread method. This allows all to make their own baker-quality bread from their own home.
"The recipe remains one of the newspaper's most popular recipes, and has changed the way people bake all around the world," Sullivan Street Bakery states on its website.
