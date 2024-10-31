Bail Reform: Upstate New York Woman Arrested For Twice In 1 Day

A woman from the Hudson Valley was arrested for the second time in a span of about 24 hours.

On Sunday, at about 12:40 a.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen 2006 Jeep Cherokee. That Jeep later drove across the yard outside the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, before crashing not far from the police station.

Jeep Stolen From Gas Station In Sullivan County

Released Due to "Bail Reform"

She was released on an appearance ticket. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office added in its press release that Houck was released due to New York's bail reform.

"Under New York’s bail reform law, Houck was issued an appearance ticket and released," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

Monticello, New York Woman Arrested A Second Time

The very next day, on Monday around 8:15 a.m., police were called to a report of a woman trying to steal a car at King’s Auto located at 76 East Broadway in Monticello.

Arriving officers found 28-year-old Lindsay Houck of Monticello, New York allegedly behind the wheel of a 1964 Chevrolet pickup truck.

"She was trying to get the vehicle started when deputies placed her in custody," police said in its second press release about Houck.

Sent To Sullivan County Jail

Houck was charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor trespass.

"This time the defendant was taken to the Town of Thompson court and arraigned before Judge Sharon Jankiewicz who remanded Houck to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. The defendant is due back in court on October 30, 2024 at 5:00 pm," police added.

