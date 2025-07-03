AAA Says These New York Roads Will Be A Nightmare
If you're traveling in or out of New York, AAA says these two routes could be your worst nightmare.
Over 72 million Americans plan to travel for the upcoming holiday. Experts say you should avoid a number of major roads across New York State.
AAA Says 72.2 Million Plan To Travel
Last year, AAA predicted 70.5 million would travel at least 50 miles from their home for the July 4th holiday. This year, AAA predicts 72.2 million will travel, that's a new record.
The holiday period runs from Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6.
Avoid These Roads
AAA says New Yorkers driving and these roads during these times will have the biggest headache.
Departing New York
Northern parts of the Garden State Parkway South until the Jersey Shore on Tuesday, July 1st at 4:30 p.m.
Returning To New York
New York State Thruway up to Albany on Sunday, July 6th at 4:15 p.m.
Worst/Best Times To Travel This Week In New York State
If you're not traveling on those dates and times, sadly, you're not in the clear. AAA says these are the best and worst times to travel in New York State from Tuesday, July 1, through Sunday, July 6.
New York Travel Forecast: Worst Driving Hours Revealed
If you plan to drive, these are considered the most dangerous times to drive.