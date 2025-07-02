When Not To Drive In New York This Week

AAA just released a full breakdown of when, and when not, to travel across New York this holiday week.

A record number of people are getting ready to travel in New York State.

Best And Worst Times To Drive In A Car Over The Next Week In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

Because of the record number of people expected to drive in New York State for the July 4th holiday, AAA released the best and worst times to drive for the upcoming holiday.

New York Travel Forecast: Worst Driving Hours Revealed

“Following Memorial Day’s record forecast, AAA is seeing strong demand for road trips and air travel over Independence Day week. With the holiday falling on a Friday, travelers have the option of making it a long weekend or taking the entire week to make memories with family and friends," Vice President of AAA Travel Stacey Barber states.

This year, the Independence Holiday period spans two weekends. This past weekend and the upcoming weekend that starts on July 4th.

Over 72 Million Plan To Travel

Night view busy UK Motorway traffic jam at night Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

AAA warns that 72.2 million people plan to travel at least 50 miles from their homes over the July 4th holiday. That's up 1.7 million from 2024 and 7 million more than people who traveled during the Independence Day holiday period in 2019, AAA reports.

Of the over 72 million who plan to travel, AAA predicts 61.6 million people will travel by car, that is the highest volume on record.

