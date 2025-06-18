Arrest Made After Police Find Unknown Substance At New York Jail
A Hudson Valley prison visitor is facing serious charges after police say she smuggled in pills and paper soaked with something they still can’t identify.
New York State Police patrolling the Hudson Valley arrested a person visiting a local prison.
Visitor Caught Attempting to Smuggle Contraband into Greenhaven Prison
A visitor is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Greenhaven Correctional Facility. New York State Police from Poughkeepsie responded to the prison in the Town of Beekman on Saturday following reports that a visitor brought "contraband" to the prison in Dutchess County.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
According to police, 60-year-old Dawn M. Jones-Mills of Buffalo, New York, smuggled over 200 pills into the prison. She's also accused of smuggling in "26 pieces of legal paper treated with an unknown substance" into the prison.
Police didn't go into more details about the unknown substance on the papers.
Buffalo Woman Accused Of Bringing Drugs, Tainted Paper Into Dutchess County Prison
Jones-Mills was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, in the fifth degree,with the intent to sell; knowingly introducing dangerous contraband into prison in the first degree; felonies and two counts of promoting prison contraband, misdemeanors.
Read More: Giant Gas Station Operator In New York Closing 1,000 Locations
Jones-Mills was arraigned in the Town of Beekman Court and released on her own recognizance.
Can You Guess: Beloved Coffee Chain In New York Named "Worst In America"
New York State Police say their investigation is ongoing.
11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections
11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections
ICE's Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State
ICE's Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State
U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives
U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins