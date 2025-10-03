Nearly 70 Children Vanished In New York—Can You Spot One?
Across New York State, around 70 children are still missing. That's a number that should stop every parent in their tracks. Here's how you can help.
Each case represents a family living in fear, waiting for answers, and hoping for the day they can finally embrace their child again.
How You Can Help Reunite A Missing Child In New York State
Law enforcement and advocacy groups continue their work around the clock, but they can’t do it alone. Every New Yorker has the power to make a difference.
By looking at these photos and reporting anything suspicious, you can provide the critical tip that brings a missing child home.
It takes only one set of eyes in the right place at the right time to change the outcome of a case forever.
Below are photos and key information of children currently missing across New York State.
These children are more than statistics; they are sons, daughters, brothers, and sisters. Reuniting them with their families requires all of us working together, staying alert, and refusing to look away.
Note: if you are a parent or guardian of any of these missing children and they are no longer missing, make sure to report it to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
